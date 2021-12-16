Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.47 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.