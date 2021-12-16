Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 278.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

