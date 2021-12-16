Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $25.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

