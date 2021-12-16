Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 182,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

