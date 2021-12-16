Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $253.83 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.