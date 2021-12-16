Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $162.56 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

