Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

