Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $105,780,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $617.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.