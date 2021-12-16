Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 129,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 123,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

