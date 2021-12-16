Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

