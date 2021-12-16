Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LIZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,241. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 331,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 1,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 226,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 3,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

