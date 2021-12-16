loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.57. 30,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 597,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

