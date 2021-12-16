Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $40,755.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,898,181 coins and its circulating supply is 22,822,755 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

