LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $646,958.51 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $646,958.51 and $2,172.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00399408 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01307296 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.