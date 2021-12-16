Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $30,124.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00207054 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

