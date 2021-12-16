Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.12 or 0.08378155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00314686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00924842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00074515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00400283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00258671 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.