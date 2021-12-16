Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 315,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

