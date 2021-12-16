Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

