Lua Swap Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

