LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Achieves $8.89 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $137,003.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,470,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,549,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

