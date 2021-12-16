Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Trading Down 2.4%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $719.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

