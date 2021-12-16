LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

