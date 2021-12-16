Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.26 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.75). 98,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 172,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.79. The company has a market cap of £209.10 million and a PE ratio of 15.77.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

