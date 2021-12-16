Maecenas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $299.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $244,499.10 and approximately $299.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

