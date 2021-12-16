Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

MMP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,417. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

