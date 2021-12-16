Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.77. Magna International posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

