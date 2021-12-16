Maker (MKR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.89 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $55.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,348.07 or 0.04909843 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00206083 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,620 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.