Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.68. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 41,945 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.