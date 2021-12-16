Mango Markets Price Down 22% Over Last Week (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

