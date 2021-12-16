MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0274

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $585,533.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

