Maple (MPL) Price Hits $18.63 on Top Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Maple has a market cap of $54.12 million and $1.20 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.63 or 0.00038727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,172 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

