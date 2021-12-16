Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,097,358 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

