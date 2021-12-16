Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.49 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Marlin has a total market cap of $47.49 million and $13.10 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.35 or 0.08305559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.83 or 0.99848763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

