Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.88. 262,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,362,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

