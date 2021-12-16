Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

MRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$849.48 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.03.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. Research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560. Insiders acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $129,987 over the last quarter.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

