MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $5.96 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $164,352.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,388,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.