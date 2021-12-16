Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,389.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $812,733.30 and approximately $58,389.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.05 or 0.08299157 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00093154 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

