Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $889,236.24 and $71,630.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.98 or 0.08270415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00096728 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token's total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token's official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

