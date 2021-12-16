Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 407,798 shares.The stock last traded at $22.57 and had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materialise by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

