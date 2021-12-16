Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

