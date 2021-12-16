Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $325,602.25 and $498.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,954.62 or 0.99548780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00279611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00402326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00141421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001885 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.