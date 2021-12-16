Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.20. 42,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $466.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $495.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

