Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,848. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

