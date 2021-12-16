Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.