Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 195,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 125,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,959. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

