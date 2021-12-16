Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

