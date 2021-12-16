Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,510. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

