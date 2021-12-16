Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

