Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.47. 12,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

