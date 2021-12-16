Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

